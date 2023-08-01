Six killed, 10 wounded in Barkhan bus-van collision

Local authorities have initiated an investigation.

Bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

Victims were reportedly traveling from Daikota to Multan.

Advertisement

A horrifying collision between a passenger van and a bus near Radashim area of Barkhan resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, with ten others sustaining injuries on Tuesday.

The incident occurred close to Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump, and witnesses described the collision as extremely severe, causing immediate fatalities.

Emergency response teams and police promptly arrived at the scene to provide urgent medical assistance to the injured and transfer the deceased to a nearby hospital.

The victims included two individuals from Pathan ethnicity and four individuals from the Saraiki community.

They were reportedly traveling from Daikota to Multan when the devastating accident took place.

The deceased victims have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muhammad Akram. Among them, two were from Balochistan, and the other four were from Punjab.

Advertisement

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision to ascertain the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking accident.