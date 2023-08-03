Song paying tribute to Pakistan-China friendship released

Advertisement
A wonderful song based on Pakistan-China friendship “Ni Hao – Dost Me Aur Tum” has been released, Bol News reported on Thursday.
The special song pays tribute to the long-standing Pakistan-China friendship. The purpose of this song is to show mutual harmony and love between the two countries.
In this song, the mutual cooperation and love of both the countries is played very well.
