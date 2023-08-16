STB lodges FIR against illegal publishers

KARACHI: The Sindh Textbook Board (STB) Shas filed an FIR against the publishers who printed the textbooks of the board illegally.

The FIR was registered on the instructions of the Chairman of the board, Agha Sohail Pathan. The police detained several publishers while conducting an operation in Urdu Bazaar.

The Sindh Text Book Board blamed that publishers were illegally printing textbooks, which contain controversial content, the board sources said.

The board decided to take action on the complaint of parents and civil society. Complaint will also be submitted to FIA, they confirmed.

The operation in Urdu Bazaar was carried out by the police personnel of Aram Bagh Police Station and the detained persons have been kept in Aram Bagh police station, sources said.

