Tarar claims ‘Violent and Extremism Bill’ drafted by PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has surprisingly claimed that the Violent and Extremism Bill was drafted during the PTI era, which was approved by the CCLC and the Cabinet.

The minister added that this bill was drafted two years ago during the preparation of legislation regarding FATF during the PTI regime.

He further asserted that the proposed draft law regarding violence and extremism was not introduced by the government nor is it prepared by the current government.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked to withdraw the violent and extremism bill, adding that the current government has decided that the Violent and Extremism Bill would not be introduced again.

Tarar maintained that the current regime did not believe in pushing anyone and any party against wall.

He claimed that full draft of the bill, Koma, was prepared during the PTI tenure.

The term of the Assembly is ending so the departments are sending their pending applications to the Assembly, the minister clarified.

When this bill was presented in the Senate, the interior minister was not present that day, he said and added that in the absence of the minister concerned, Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan presented the bill.

After presenting the bill, he himself requested the Chairman Senate to drop the bill, he said and added that the prime minister had also instructed that such legislation should not be made in haste.

He maintained that this bill would not be introduced in the current period, it would be introduced by the next government with appropriate amendments.

The minister said that all allies were consulted on the amendment of Section 230 of the Election Act, adding that Pakistan was going through a difficult period and the interim government was coming, during this time we have various commitments with international organizations and governments, they have been amended so as not to hinder them.

The elections would be according to the constitution, there should be no doubts about this, he clarified and said that there are also objections of various people on digital census, this issue should be discussed in CCI.

In politics, problems are not solved on the basis of power, but through dialogue, he said.