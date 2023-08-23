Terrorists will be hunted down until surrendering to state of Pakistan: COAS

COAS Munir visited South Waziristan where six soldiers were martyred

Army Chief was given a detailed briefing on security situation

He vowed terrorists, their affiliates and abettors will be hunted

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that terrorists and hostile elements will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

The army chief visited South Waziristan’s Sherwangi area near Asman Manza six soldiers embraced martyrdom a day ago while fighting gallantly against terrorists.

COAS Munir was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

The army chief emphasized that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilize Pakistan, will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

He appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. He emphasized that terrorists are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

A day earlier, six soldiers were martyred while fighting terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

The ISPR troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

The statement added that sanitzation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Last week, the military troops had gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Khyber district.