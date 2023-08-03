The battle to take over the management of KE is likely to be prolonged

The battle to take over the electric management affairs of Karachi is beginning to show the possibility of a long time and differences between the claimants of the new owner of K Electric and the current company owner have come to the fore, while the court battle Sindh High Court, Cayman I.

The possibilities of leaving the land and reaching the UK have become clear. According to the details, after the announcement of Isha Pak to take over the management affairs of K Electric, Al-Jamaa Aa and the Kuwaiti group have also taken a strong stance.

It is the position that Shehryar Chishti cannot take over the management control of K Electric because the ownership claim by Asia Pak is pending and we have the right to litigate and are ready to fight all kinds of legal battles.

Shaan Abbas Ash’ari said during a conversation with Kamedia that transferring the contract with Abraaj to a new party without our permission is wrong in our knowledge. That Saudi and Kuwaiti investment in KE is from 2005.

He further said that the contract with Abraaj to take over the management of KE cannot be transferred to the new partner because we have planned the next seven years of plans to make electricity cheaper in Karachi.

The plan to make electricity cheaper includes an investment of 500 billion rupees. Shaan Abbas Ash’ari said that by generating cheap electricity from coal, solar and wind, the citizens of Karachi will get relief in tariff. That no new director has been appointed in the board of K Electric in the last ten months, if Shahriar Chishti has bought the majority shares, he should prove it.

While Shaan Abbas also said that the deal of Shanghai Electric is great in the interest of Karachi.