Toshakhana case: Bushra Bibi’s bail extended till Sept 12

The accountability court in Islamabad has granted bail to PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case until September 12.

The bail was approved by duty judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain.

The bail to Bushra Bibi was granted against surety bonds worth Rs500,000.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had called upon Bushra Bibi, for an inquiry related to the Toshakhana case.

She was summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office at 11am, accompanied by a male family member.

The allegations against Bushra Bibi include possessing various items like a locket, chain, earrings, rings, and a bracelet that were originally gifts to the Toshakhana.

Additionally, she’s accused of having a gold and diamond necklace, bracelet, ring, earrings, and more, which were not officially submitted to the Toshakhana for valuation.

NAB has emphasized that these gifts were not properly recorded in the Toshakhana’s records for price evaluation.

On August 16, Bushra Bibi refuted claims of falsifying purchase receipts for Toshakhana watches and labeled the leaked audio related to her as fake.

Details from her statement to the police have revealed her perspective on the case involving fake receipts for Toshakhana watch sales.

During the police investigation, she was questioned on 23 occasions, mainly concerning the Toshakhana gifts.

Bushra Bibi denied any involvement in creating counterfeit receipts for the Toshakhana watch sales.