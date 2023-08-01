Toshakhana case: SC to hear PTI chairman’s appeal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan against Toshakhana case for hearing on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarat Hilali and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the appeal tomorrow for hearing.

The PTI’s chairman had prayed the court to stay the proceeding of the criminal case against him in the trial case.

He said that he had filed various appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the orders of the trial court. But, he argued the trial court was running the trial in a haste so that the appeals of the defense side became ineffective in IHC.

On the other side, the Supreme Court is set to announce its decision on a new plea seeking the formation of a full court on cases involving civilians’ military trials resulting from the May 9 violent protests.

The verdict will be revealed tomorrow (August 2). The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and including five other justices, reserved the judgment during the hearing of similar petitions challenging the government’s choice to try civilians in military courts.

The Attorney General of Pakistan presented a list of 102 suspects held by the military, and discussions were held on the validity of these arrests.

The court directed all petitioners to express their opinions on the request for a full court, and the decision on this matter will also be announced tomorrow.

The initial petitions were filed by PTI Chairman, former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, urging the court to declare the military trials as unconstitutional.

The former Chief Justice, through his lawyer, filed a petition stating that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were not in alignment with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be nullified.