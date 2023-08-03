Toshakhana case: SC will hear PTI chief’s plea tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear the appeal of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding Toshakhana case on Friday (tomorrow).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi will hold the hearing.

The court, in a written order, directed the case should be fixed before an available bench.

According to the ongoing cause list of the Supreme Court, no change has been made in the bench.

On the other hand, Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq will issue the reserved decision on the appeal of chairman PTI against the admissibility of the Toshakhana case on Friday (tomorrow).

The decision will also be issued on Friday on the case of transfer request of PTI chief to another court.

The decision regarding the admissibility of the request to restore the right of defense in the trial court will also be issued tomorrow.

During the hearing on the application for restoration of the right to defense, the decision on the application for injunction will also be issued tomorrow.

Earlier, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq on Thursday reserved the judgment on the petitions of Chairman PTI. The court also reserved its decision on eight petitions after the arguments of the parties.