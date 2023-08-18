Two most wanted Da’esh members nabbed in Rangers-ISI joint raid

KARACHI: In a joint raid, Sindh Rangers and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) rounded up two most wanted Da’esh members in Karachi on Friday, Bol News reported.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off. The suspects have been identified as Farmanullah alias Ahtesham alias Ali alias Rahmatullah and Daud alias Ameer Saab. Hand grenade, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Suspect Farmanullah alias Ahtesham alias Ali is an active member of Da’esh who was wanted in multiple terror incidents in Bajaur, KP, and Karachi.

Suspect’s accomplice Sikandar was arrested in Karachi in 2020, although the suspect had fled to Afghanistan at that time. The suspect came to Karachi from Afghanistan some time ago and went into hiding.

Close associates of the suspect have been killed in encounters with security forces in Bajaur. Serious cases have been registered against the suspect in PIB Colony police station.

Suspect Daud alias Ameer Saab belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur and recently left Tehreek-e-Taliban and joined Da’esh.