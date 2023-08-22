Two students rescued from chairlift, operation stops due to darkness

BATTAGRAM: Through a collaborative effort involving personnel from the Pakistan Army Aviation and Special Service Group (SSG) commandos, two school students rescued from chairlift in Battagram on Tuesday.

Bol news reporter said that the air operation has been stopped due to darkness and traditional way is being adopted to rescue the rest strained people.

Video footage captured a rescuer suspended from a helicopter, employing a harness to recover one of the students who was marooned on the Battagram chairlift. After a prolonged and determined rescue operation spanning multiple hours, the student was securely brought down to the ground.

In a prior decision, the Pakistan Army Aviation and SSG teams chose to persist with the chairlift rescue mission from the ground. The leadership of the SSG, GOC SSG, has been overseeing the rescue.

It is pertinent to mention here, eight children and one teacher got stuck in a chairlift at the height of more than 900 feet in Batangi Pashto Jhangri village of Battagram on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

As per the initial reports, the lift got stuck in the air for snapping of the wire rope. Sources said eight schoolchildren were in the lift and they were screaming for help.

Rescue 1122 Battagram teams have arrived at the site for assistance. Sources said no officer of the management was present on the occasion. Children were waiting for an angel to help them in the battle of life and death.

Residents of the area came out for help but the district administration is not seen. Whereas, the rescue officials said it was beyond their limits.

The Battagram DSP has arrived at the site. Height of the chairlift is said to be 900 to 1000 feet high.