Two terrorists killed in Kech security forces operation

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in the security forces operation in Kech, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said.

ISPR further said that one terrorist was arrested in injured state.

It said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mazaband, Kech area.

A large number of arms and bullets were recovered from the dead terrorists, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and security forces, it maintained.

Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces are on high alert nationwide in the run-up to Independence Day, Aug. 14, amid concerns of civil unrest and possible terror attacks by militant groups.

Authorities will deploy to monitor commemorative events and other demonstrations. Heightened security around vital installations, including government buildings, police and military facilities, major hotels, markets, and transport hubs, is likely.

Financial institutions, government offices, and most commercial establishments will close for the national holiday.

Security protocols are likely the tightest in Islamabad; the main Independence Day event, a flag-raising ceremony, typically takes place at the Jinnah Convention Center.

Smaller ceremonies will also take place in other provincial capitals, government offices, places of worship, monuments, and public squares nationwide. Increased security measures, including vehicle checkpoints, road closures, and traffic diversions, will likely prompt transport disruptions.

Rallies by various groups will likely occur through Aug. 14. Several political parties and other organizations typically hold solidarity events.