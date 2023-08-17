Umair Niazi Advocate calls on PTI chief at Attock jail


ATTOCK: Umair Khan Niazi Advocate on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman at Attock jail, Bol News reported.

The meeting continued for about 55 minutes. Six other lawyers of the legal team could not get permission to meet him. Strict security arrangements have been made around Attock jail.

Umair Niazi has served as PTI chief’s focal person on legal affairs.

On August 10, Bushra Bibi had called on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman at Attock Jail, the meeting had lasted about half an hour.

Lawyer Ali Ejaz Bhattar had said the police did not allow PTI lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjotha. Hence, the lawyers’ team had stayed outside the jail, he had said.

Bushra Bibi had left the jail premises without talking to media.

In a video message, while returning from the Attock Jail, Naeem Haider Panjotha had said the meeting between the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi had lasted about half an hour. He had said Bushra Bibi apprised that the PTI chief was hale and hearty, but he was kept in Class C prison cell.

 

