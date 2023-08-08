UN chief urges Pakistan to respect due process, rule of law on PTI chairman arrest

Stressed the need to uphold democratic principles.

This arrest is expected to deepen political turmoil.

PTI chairman was arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has responded to the detention of ex-Pakistani PM and PTI chairman, urging respect for due process.

Guterres called on Islamabad to uphold due process in the case involving the PTI leader and encouraged all political parties to refrain from violence.

He acknowledged ongoing protests after former PM’s arrest and emphasized the importance of respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

The US has also stressed the need to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.

PTI chairman and former prime minister known for his populist politics, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the Toshakhana case.

A trial court issued an arrest warrant and a three-year prison sentence for proven graft charges stemming from false information submitted to the electoral authority.

