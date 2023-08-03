Unlimited powers given to intelligence agencies by amending Secrets Act: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday said by amending the Official Secrets Act, unlimited powers had been given to the intelligence agencies. He said intelligence agencies could search anywhere using force, Bol New reported.

During hearing of the case pertaining to civilians’ trial in military courts, Aitzaz Ahsan requested the Supreme Court to take a suo motu action on the amendment of the Official Secrets Act. Six honorable judges of the Supreme Court were currently on the bench, he said.

He said there was ambiguity in the law, private intelligence agencies could also enter homes in this way. The amendment to the Official Secrets Act was actually a mini-martial law, he said

Aitzaz Ahsan asked the judges to consult on taking suo moto in the Judges Chamber.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said he did not know the details of the bill, as he had only read it in newspapers.