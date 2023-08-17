US Secretary Blinken congratulates Anwaar Kakar

US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken has congratulated Anwaar Kakar on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, Bol News reported.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister @anwaar_kakar. As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” Blinken tweeted.

In reply, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said the caretaker government would assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In the tweet, he thanked the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

The caretaker prime minister said the government placed importance on partnership with the United States and deeply valued the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.