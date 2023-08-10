US vows to continue supporting Pakistan in countering terrorism operations

The United States on Thursday said it valued its relationship with Pakistan including with respect to counter terrorism.

Replying to a question during his press briefing in Washington, Spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said, “We have supported Pakistan through a number of pieces of assistance to help with counterterrorism and with other law enforcement activities.”

He said the US would continue to support Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations.

Responding to another question, the spokesperson said the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman was an internal matter of Pakistan. He said the US continued to believe that those were matters for the Pakistani people to decide.

Answering yet another question about cipher cable, Matthew Miller said the allegations that the United States had interfered in internal decisions about the leadership of Pakistan were false.

He said, “A number of people have taken this matter out of context and used it for political purposes.”

 

