USD to PKR rate down in interbank market on Aug 4

KARACHI: US dollar became cheaper by 23 paise in interbank and closed at Rs286.97 in Interbank on Friday, the State Bank says. 50 paise also dropped in dollar price in open market.

The dollar rose to Rs 292 in the open market, the Exchange Companies Association says. The dollar closed at Rs292.50 in the open market last day (Friday).

It is pertinent to mention here that weekly performance of USD to PKR shows decrease in value and Pakistani Rupee is down by PKR -0.75 or -0.262%.

The peak conversion exchange rate of US Dollar to PKR was PKR 289.38 and lowest PKR 286.45 conversion.

Monthly fluctuation during the last 30 days as follows for USD to PKR: High PKR 289.38 and Low PKR 276.46 in value, where buying was PKR 286.7 and Selling 287.20

