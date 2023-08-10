USD to PKR rate stable in open market on Aug 10

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) value against Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open market remained stable at Rs295.

Whereas there was a trend of fluctuation in the value of rupee in the interbank and the dollar became expensive by 14 paise.

The dollar closed at 287.60 rupees from 287.46 rupees in interbank.

The dollar traded as high as Rs 287.20 in the interbank trade.

Pressure is being seen in the value of rupee due to demand for import bill, experts observed.

Earlier, it started trading at Rs287.75 after registering a rise in the interbank market, as per currency dealers.

At the closing time of trading on the previous day, the greenback had lost 45 paisas and was traded at Rs287.46.

After a steady rise for almost a week, the US dollar lost some ground against the Pakistani rupee, as it registered a dip on the third day of the business week.

In the open market, the dollar remained steady at Rs295, according to currency dealers.

