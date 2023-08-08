USD to PKR rate up in interbank market on Aug 8

KARACHI: The US dollar further strengthened against the Pakistani rupee with appreciation of 0.17% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the PKR settled at 287.91, a decrease of Re0.48, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The US dollar turned decisively higher on Tuesday as traders struggled to get a grip on the diverging growth outlooks between the world’s two largest economies, while at the same time grew immune to another disappointing set of Chinese trade figures.

China’s exports fell an annual 14.5% in July while imports contracted 12.4%, data on Tuesday showed, marking the biggest decline in outbound shipments from the world’s second largest economy since February 2020.

Elsewhere, the US dollar rose broadly and eked out a 0.6% gain against its Japanese counterpart to last trade at 143.31 yen.

Advertisement