USD to PKR rate up in open market on Aug 7

KARACHI: US dollar (USD) strengthened against Pakistani rupee (PKR) by Rs3 and was close to Rs300 mark in the open market.

The dollar was sold at Rs 295 from Rs 292 in the open market.

Whereas the Dollar rate in the interbank is Rs. 287.43. This is the interbank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) daily at the end of the working day.

 

