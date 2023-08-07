USD to PKR rate up in open market on Aug 7

Advertisement
KARACHI: US dollar (USD) strengthened against Pakistani rupee (PKR) by Rs3 and was close to Rs300 mark in the open market.
The dollar was sold at Rs 295 from Rs 292 in the open market.
Whereas the Dollar rate in the interbank is Rs. 287.43. This is the interbank closing currency exchange rate for US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) daily at the end of the working day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.