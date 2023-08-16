USD to PKR rate up in open market on Aug16

KARACHI: US dollars (USD) further rose against Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open market on Wednesday (August 16).

US dollar went expensive by Rs2.50 to Rs302.50 from previous Rs300 in the open market.

Whereas US dollar gained more strength against Pakistani rupee and became expensive by Rs3.42 in the Interbank, State Bank of Pakistan says.

The dollar closed at Rs294.93 from Rs291.51 in the interbank, as per the SBP.

Demand for import bill is under severe pressure on rupee, experts opined.