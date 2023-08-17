Water level in Sutlej River rises

India could discharge more water to the river by August 20, PDMA.

All dams on the Sutlej and Beas rivers in India have reached their capacity.

The water level in the Sutlej River is rising, having entered a low stage flood at Ganda Singh Wala, according to a report by PDMA.

India has recently released excess water from its reservoirs into the Sutlej, causing the river’s water flow to increase.

A spokesperson from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab stated that a flood flow of 69,220 cusecs is currently passing through the Ganda Singh point.

PDMA expressed concern about the potential submerging of farmlands in various districts including Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Vehari due to flooding.

The PDMA is closely monitoring water flow in rivers and at barrages around the clock from its control room. The authority has instructed various departments and district administrations to be prepared for any emergency situations.

In July, India had released 2,08,597 cusecs of water from Harike and 1,10,568 cusecs from Ferozepur into the Sutlej River.

The rising water level in Pakistan’s Sutlej River is a result of the water discharge from India, officials reported.

PDMA’s spokesman mentioned that all dams on the Sutlej and Beas rivers in India have reached their capacity, and there is an expectation of more rainfall in the upper catchment areas of these rivers.