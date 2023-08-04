Weather in Pakistan: Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Heavy rainfalls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama Anantnag Shopian and Baramulla, while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar Pulwama and Baramula twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh twelve, Shopian nineteen and Anantnag twenty-one twenty  degree centigrade.

