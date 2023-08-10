White House expresses concern about violent acts in Pakistan

The White House has expressed concern about violent acts in Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The White House National Security Spokesman, John Kirby said there was concern over actions that could destabilise a country with shared interests.

“We are looking at the situation in Pakistan with concern,” he said.

On August 5, the United States State Department had responded cautiously to the recent arrest of PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case, refraining from making any official statements and considering it an internal matter of Pakistan.

State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller had emphasized the U.S.’ commitment to promoting democratic principles and the rule of law globally, including in Pakistan.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman was arrested for the second time in three months, shortly after an Islamabad sessions court had sentenced him to three years in prison and a five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana case.