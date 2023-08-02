Witnesses presented by PTI chairman in Toshakhana declared ‘irrelevant’

The court rejected PTI chairman’s request to call the witness.

The court summoned parties for final arguments tomorrow.

Court warned of reserving verdict if final arguments not presented.

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad declared witnesses presented by PTI chairman in Toshakhana case as irrelevant.

The court directed to present final arguments on the case tomorrow and warned of reserving verdict of arguments not presented.

Besides, the court also turned down PTI chairman’s plea to present the witnesses before the court.

In today’s hearing, lawyers from Election Commission Amjad Parvez and Saad Hasan appeared before the court; while on the other hand PTI chief’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan also appeared for case hearing.

Barrister Gohar asked for time till tomorrow to produce the witnesses, to which ECP lawyer stated that no application to summon the witnesses has been filed yet.

ECP lawyer objected that the witnesses mentioned in the list do not tell that to whom they belong, added that the first three in the list are tax consultants.

He also mentioned that not presenting the witnesses is tantamount to delaying the case.

PTI’s lawyer Gauhar Ali Khan requested the court for two days’ time to produce witnesses.

The court expressed displeasure stating “neither the statements of the private witnesses were recorded on behalf of the accused, nor the list of official witnesses was not given.’

Judge Dilawar told the PTI chief’s lawyer that if they don’t present the list of witnesses today, his right will be suspended.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till noon.