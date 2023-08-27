Woman reports to police her kids have been hungry for four days

By calling the police helpline 15 in Islamabad, a woman reported that her children were hungry for four days, Bol News reported.

According to the police, the woman called 15 and said that the children have been hungry for four days.

The police said that after receiving the call, the information was provided to the concerned officials.

On behalf of the police officers, the police delivered the ration to the house of the needy woman.