BEIJING: China on Friday reiterated its clear and consistent position on the Kashmir issue ahead of “Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir”, and called for proper and peaceful resolution of the longstanding issue under the United Nations (UN) Charter, UN Security Council’s resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, and should be resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and bilateral agreements in a properly and peaceful manner,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said ahead of the fourth anniversary of India’s unilateral and illegal act in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law, the Indian government led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) struck down Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir its special status.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued the statement on Kashmir at a time when the entire Pakistani nation will be observing Youm-e-Istehsal on August 5, to protest against Indian unilateral and illegal action aimed at changing the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and obliterating the distinct identity of Kashmiri people.