Zain Qureshi stopped from flying abroad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday reportedly stopped PTI member and party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi from traveling to Dubai.

Zain Qureshi had arrived at Lahore International Airport to catch a flight to Dubai through an international airline. However, FIA Immigration officials barred him from boarding the flight due to his name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Zain’s father and also the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently facing a detention under a case related to cipher leak, which falls under the Official Secrets Act.

Prior to this incident, the FIA took action to bar over 200 PTI individuals including leaders and workers, from leaving the country.

This move by the FIA is part of an effort to tighten the control over PTI members allegedly involved in the May 9 riots.

Advertisement

Sources reported that the FIA provided a list of more than 200 PTI leaders and workers to various exit points of the country, including airports, in order to restrict their ability to leave the country.