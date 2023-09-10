10-member probe body formed to investigate vision losing cases

The CM Punjab issued the investigative committee.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram.

The committee will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place in Punjab while a person taking an injection of eyes lost sight on September 26, 2023, Bol News reported.

However, the caretaker government of Punjab has formed a new ten-member investigation committee, and a notification was issued on the orders of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi for further findings.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has been appointed as the head of the investigation committee. Along with Dr. Javed, the Minister for Primary Health, Dr. Jamal Nasir, will be the co-convener of the committee.

Added to that, physicians’ decisions to investigate the use of avastin injections and a report on the use of avastin by ophthalmic surgeons will be prepared.

Additionally, all stages of manufacturing, distribution, and supply of Ovestin injections will be tested.

Also, the committee will prepare a report on deficiencies in market access. Further, the plan also sought to avoid further incidents.

Respectively, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, and Special Secretary Health Committee Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Asad Aslam, are also part of the investigation committee.

Finally, the inquiry committee will submit a report in seven days to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

