11 including JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

11 including JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

Articles
Advertisement
11 including JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

11 including JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah injured in Mastung blast

Advertisement

At least five including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday were left injuried in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred near the vehicle of JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah, while he was on his way to Mangocher city.

Among the injured also include Hamdullah’s aide and the gunman.

The rescue workers reported that the condition of Hafiz Hamdullah is out of danger.

The Injured individuals were swiftly moved to the Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital in Quetta.

Advertisement

The explosion took place 5 kilometers away from Mastung, following which the area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

It is said that the explosive material was planted on the road side and was target behind this incident was the JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Balochistan News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story