150+ Government Teaching Jobs for Women in Karachi! Apply Now

Cantt Public Degree College hiring 150+ female teachers

Apply through the ML&C career portal by December 30, 2023

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in a relevant field is required, along with 2+ years of teaching experience.

Cantt Public Degree College has recently announced government job opportunities for female teachers in Karachi for the year 2023, with over 150 vacancies available for full-time positions.

As per the advertisement, Cantt Public Degree College is inviting applications from dedicated individuals to fill various teaching roles, including:

Chemistry Teacher Islamiat Teacher Math Teacher Economics Teacher Advertisement Physics Teacher English Teacher Biology Teacher Computer Science Teacher

To be eligible for these government teaching positions for females, candidates are required to possess either a Bachelor’s degree or a Master’s degree, along with a minimum of two years of teaching experience at the Higher Secondary School (HSC) level.

Here are some quick details about these Government Jobs for Female Teachers in Karachi 2023:

Announcement Date: 16th September 2023

Category: Government Jobs

Location: Karachi

Hiring Organization: Cantt Public Degree College

Employment Type: Full-Time

Last Date to Apply: 30th December 2023

Candidates interested in applying for these teaching positions can do so through the ML&C career portal.

The application deadline is set for 30th December.

For more information regarding the application process and specific details about these government teaching jobs, interested candidates are encouraged to refer to the official advertisement for Government Career for Female Teachers.