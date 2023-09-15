1500+ Govt Jobs in Pakistan for Matric Pass Candidates

Advertisement

Public Sector Organization in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, advertises government job opportunities for Matriculation-qualified individuals.

Over 1500+ positions available, ranging from BPS-01 to BPS-09, are open to both male and female candidates.

Explore additional government job opportunities for Matric Base candidates in KPK and Lahore in related advertisements.

A recent advertisement has been published by a Public Sector Organization in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, announcing government job opportunities for individuals with Matriculation qualifications.

Advertisement

These vacancies aim to fill over 1500+ positions ranging from BPS-01 to BPS-09. Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for these positions, and the deadline for applications is 11 December.

Here are the key details of these government jobs in Pakistan for Matric Base candidates in 2023:

Announcement Date: 12 September 2023 Category: Government Jobs Location: Rawalpindi Advertisement Hiring Organization: Public Sector Organization Employment Type: Full-Time Last Date to Apply: 11 December 2023

The available positions include:

Advertisement Naib Qasid Laboratory Assistant Engine Mechanic Storeman Optronics Technician Skilled Air Frame Mechanic Advertisement Cook Mason Electrician USM (Unskilled Manual Worker) Assistant Librarian

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must have a Matriculation education from a recognized board of examination and a minimum of one year of relevant experience.

Advertisement

For those interested in applying for these Matric-based government vacancies, the application process involves submitting their applications to the departmental address specified in the advertisement.

Additionally, you can explore other government job opportunities in KPK and Lahore for Matric Base candidates in 2023, as mentioned in related advertisements.