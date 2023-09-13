70 factory employees robbed in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony

At least 70 employees of a garment factory in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony were robbed on Wednesday.

The snatching incident took place near Al-Mustafa Hospital when the factory employees were heading towards their home in a bus.

The police reported that six armed men on three motor bikes stormed into the bus and robbed the passengers.

A total of 65 mobile phones were snatched from eight women, 62 men and the bus driver.

