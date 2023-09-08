8 terrorists killed during IBOs in Bannu, North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed and five others, including their facilitators, apprehended in intelligence based operations in Bannu and North Waziristan districts Friday.

During the conduct of the first operation in Jani Khel area of Bannu District, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehended.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of Motorcycle Borne Suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on 31st of the last month, in which nine brave sons of soil laid their lives.

In another operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District, two terrorists were sent to hell in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.