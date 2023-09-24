Advertisement
ACPKHI held exhibition on behalf of jail inmates







  • The two prisoners will be freed for one day on the pay roll.
  • The prisoners are named Allah Wadeo and Ejaz.
  • They have to stay at ACPKHI Council from noon to dusk.
Karachi: The exhibition was held at the Arts Council on behalf of jail inmates in the metropolitan city, Bol News reported.

Added to that, the two prisoners will be released for one day on a pay roll by the authorities.

Moreover, both prisoners have to participate in the execution on September 25, 2023. However, one prisoner is co-victed in a murder case, and another is convicted of Kidnapping ransom.

Additionally, both jailers were to be released on pay roll for one day on the instruction of the caretaker home minister.

As a result, a prisoner named Allah Wadeo and a prisoner named Ejaz will be brought to the Arts Council on Monday.

Jail Superintendent Hasan Ali Sohto will send a request for payroll to the IG tomorrow.

The inmates will stay at the Arts Council from noon to dusk.

