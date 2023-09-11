Air Blue Airhostess Jobs: A Great Opportunity for Candidates

Advertisement
  • Air Blue is hiring a female cabin crew.
  • Walk-in interviews will be held on September 14th in Lahore.
  • Applicants must be female, 18 years old or above, and have a minimum intermediate (FA/FSc) qualification.

Are you ready to soar high and embark on a thrilling career journey? Air Blue presents an incredible opportunity for talented and aspiring female candidates to join our esteemed team as Airhostesses!

✈️ Why Choose Air Blue? Air Blue has established itself as a leading airline in the industry, known for its commitment to safety, excellence in service, and dynamic work environment.

Joining Air Blue means becoming part of a family that values professionalism, diversity, and growth.

🌟 What We Offer:

  1. World-Class Training: Receive top-notch training to excel in the airline industry.
  2. Competitive Salary: Enjoy a competitive salary package with fantastic benefits.
  3. Career Advancement: Opportunities for career growth and development.
  4. Travel Perks: Explore the world while serving our valued passengers.
  5. Supportive Environment: Work in a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Eligibility Criteria:

  1. Female candidates with a minimum of 18 years of age.
  2. Minimum educational qualification of intermediate (FA/FSc).
  3. Height: Minimum 5’2″ (157 cm) for an enhanced cabin crew experience.
  4. Weight: As per BM.
  5. Fluent in English and Urdu.
  6. Pleasant personality and excellent communication skills.
📆 Recruitment Dates: Applications are open from [14th Sep 2023]. Please submit your application before the deadline.

📝 How to Apply: A walk-in interview session is scheduled to take place at the Palace Hall, PC Hotel, situated on Shahrah-e-Quaid-Azam, G.O.R. I, Lahore.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to join the prestigious Air Blue team and embark on a fulfilling and exciting career in the aviation industry. We look forward to welcoming you on board!

