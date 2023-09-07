Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

Articles
Advertisement
Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

Advertisement

Air Force Day is being observed today with national pride to commemorate the valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only repelled Indian air attacks but also handed India a resounding defeat, displaying unparalleled expertise in aerial combat and unwavering courage.

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M.Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story