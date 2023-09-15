Ali Wazir Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand

Former MNA Ali Wazir is facing charges of inciting rebellion on social media.

The FIA has requested six more days of physical remand.

The court will hear further proceedings on September 29.

Advertisement

Islamabad: District and Sessions Courts Islamabad Judicial Magistrate Shabir Bhati issued a detailed decision to send former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand for inciting rebellion on social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requests a further six-day physical remand of the ex-MNA for a fair investigation.

According to the FIA, no mobile phone was recovered from Ali Wazir during the investigation.

The FIA demanded more physical remand for mobile phone recovery from Ali Wazir.

However, the investigating officer could not come up with solid reasons for granting further physical remand to the former MNA.

Moreover, the judicial remand of Ali Wazir is granted in the judgment, and he should be presented on September 29 for further headings.

Advertisement

Further, the court ordered FIA to submit a challan of the case against Ali Wazir before the next hearing.