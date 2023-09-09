All Pakistani nationals safe in quake-hit Morocco: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered assistance to Morocco after the North African nation was struck by a massive earthquake killing scores of people and destroying buildings.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the people and government stand in solidarity with Morocco and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences at the tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquake.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has also conveyed offer of assistance to Morocco. She said Pakistan’s Embassy in Rabat has reached out to our community to inquire about their safety.

She said as per initial reports, all Pakistani nationals are safe in Morocco. She added that the foreign office will continue to monitor the situation to facilitate Pakistani community in the wake of this tragedy.

In Morocco, at least 820 people were killed and over 600 injured as a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the central parts of the country last night.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the Atlas Mountains, 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 kilometers.

The earthquake destroyed historic buildings, and forced many to flee their homes. It may take some time to determine casualties in the remote mountain areas. The quake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, but officials said it has not caused any damage or casualties.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have expressed grief and sorrow over the losses caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

In their separate statements on Saturday, the President and Prime Minister condoled with the quake-affected families. The president expressed solidarity with the people and government of Morocco. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the calamity.

CM Kakar said in this hour of difficulty, Pakistan stands with the brave people and government of Morocco and will provide them all possible support.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time,” he said.

