Alternative electricity company should be brought instead of K-Electric: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday said an alternative electricity supplying company should be brought instead of K-Electric, Bol News reported.

Officials of K-Electric have been imposed on the masses. First, the electric mafia should be caught. If action is taken against corruption, K-Electric should be at the top,” Hafiz Naeem said addressing media in Karachi.

“It is surprising that how electricity thief can take someone’s life. We will also go to the upcoming NEPRA hearing and point out this cruelty. Crime in the city is increasing day by day,” he pointed out.

He said street Criminals themselves were breaking their own records every month. People did not even bother to report street crime anymore, he said.

The JI Karachi chief said there was also a market in the city where stolen goods were being sold. Doesn’t any SHO know that stolen goods are being sold in the city, he wondered,

He said no manhole covers had been installed in the city so far. It was a pity that the concerned persons cannot do their work till now, he said. He said the mayor had left the possession only by setting up a factory.

“If the power is with the elected representatives, the problems will be solved. Town chairmen still have no powers. The town chairman has been working without powers until now. People are questioning the elected representatives,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said the caretaker Local Government Minister was requested to end the transition period immediately.