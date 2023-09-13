ANF, Navy seize above 700kg narcotics in Arabian Sea operation

In a joint effort to combat drug trafficking in the Arabian Sea, the Pakistan Navy teamed up with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 782 kilograms of narcotics.

The operation, driven by valuable intelligence, was executed smoothly, as stated by the Pakistan Navy spokesperson.

During this successful operation, a significant haul of 782 kilograms of narcotics was seized from the criminals.

These drugs held a staggering global market value of $235 million, emphasizing the scale of the operation’s impact.

Responsibly, the seized drugs were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings, highlighting the commitment to upholding the law.

The Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to safeguarding its maritime boundaries from illegal activities, promising to work alongside other relevant agencies.

This joint effort illustrated the nation’s determination to maintain security in its waters.