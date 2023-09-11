Another case lodged against Karachi school principal involved in sex scandal

KARACHI: Police on Monday lodged another case against the school principal of Karachi’s Gulshan e Hadeed area who is alleged of embroilment in a sex scandal, Bol News reported.

Crucial development has been made in the investigation of the private school video scandal case. Police revealed that the prime suspect in the case was addicted to sex drugs and other narcotics. This was found out after an investigation team reached his house late at night.

Investigation sources said during the search of Irfan Ghafoor Memon’s house, drugs and sex drugs were found. Another case has been registered against the suspect school principal Irfan.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the investigation officer of Steel Town police station. Police sources said Irfan admitted to using drugs and sexual drugs during investigation.