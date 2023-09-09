Apply Now: Tehran’s MOENT Invites Scholars for Chair Position

Advertisement

MOENT is hiring for a Chair position.

Candidates must have a Ph.D. qualification or equivalent.

Application deadline is September 18, 2023.

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) in Tehran, Iran, Extends Invitation for Chair Position Applications – Published in Newspaper on September 3, 2023.

Advertisement

Tehran, Iran – In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) in Tehran, Iran, has called for eligible candidates to apply for the esteemed position of Chair, as advertised in the Newspaper on September 3, 2023.

Candidates possessing a Ph.D. qualification or equivalent are encouraged to submit their applications for this prestigious opportunity.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) is renowned for its commitment to excellence in the field of education and various departments.

Aspiring candidates are advised to submit their applications promptly to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) for the latest government job openings in the education sector.

The deadline for application submission is fast approaching, with the closing date set for approximately September 18, 2023, as mentioned in the newspaper advertisement.

To gain comprehensive details regarding the application process and further insights into the latest Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) job opportunities, interested individuals are encouraged to access the complete advertisement online.

Advertisement

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to advancing education and professional training in Tehran, Iran.

Apply today and contribute to the future of education and development in the region.