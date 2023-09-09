Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apply Now: Tehran’s MOENT Invites Scholars for Chair Position

Apply Now: Tehran’s MOENT Invites Scholars for Chair Position

Articles
Advertisement
Apply Now: Tehran’s MOENT Invites Scholars for Chair Position

Apply Now: Tehran’s MOENT Invites Scholars for Chair Position

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • MOENT is hiring for a Chair position.
  • Candidates must have a Ph.D. qualification or equivalent.
  • Application deadline is September 18, 2023.

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) in Tehran, Iran, Extends Invitation for Chair Position Applications – Published in Newspaper on September 3, 2023.

Advertisement

Tehran, Iran – In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) in Tehran, Iran, has called for eligible candidates to apply for the esteemed position of Chair, as advertised in the Newspaper on September 3, 2023.

Candidates possessing a Ph.D. qualification or equivalent are encouraged to submit their applications for this prestigious opportunity.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) is renowned for its commitment to excellence in the field of education and various departments.

Aspiring candidates are advised to submit their applications promptly to the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) for the latest government job openings in the education sector.

The deadline for application submission is fast approaching, with the closing date set for approximately September 18, 2023, as mentioned in the newspaper advertisement.

To gain comprehensive details regarding the application process and further insights into the latest Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOENT) job opportunities, interested individuals are encouraged to access the complete advertisement online.

Advertisement

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to advancing education and professional training in Tehran, Iran.

Apply today and contribute to the future of education and development in the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Government Jobs in Pakistan: 3850+ Posts Available for Males & Females
Government Jobs in Pakistan: 3850+ Posts Available for Males & Females

NTDC is hiring for multiple positions. Jobs are available for both men...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story