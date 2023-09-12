APS Pasban Rawalpindi Hiring Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff

MOENT Looking for Qualified Candidates for Various Posts
MOENT is hiring for Statistical Assistant, Statistical Coordinator, and Procurement Officer positions....
The Army Public School & College PASBAN (APS&C) in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, under the Pakistan Army, is seeking applications from eligible candidates for various positions, including admin QM, admin JCO, admin officer, and security officer.
This job opportunity was advertised in the September 9, 2023, edition of the Newspaper.
Candidates with qualifications ranging from a Master’s degree to Intermediate and Matriculation are encouraged to apply.
Interested individuals should submit their applications for these government jobs in the education and related departments at the Army Public School & College APS&C.
The application deadline is expected to be around September 15, 2023, or as specified in the newspaper advertisement.
To learn how to apply for these latest job openings at the Army Public School & College APS&C, please refer to the complete advertisement online.
