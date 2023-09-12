APS Pasban Rawalpindi Hiring Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff

Apply now with qualifications ranging from a Master’s degree to Intermediate and Matriculation.

The Army Public School & College PASBAN (APS&C) in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, under the Pakistan Army, is seeking applications from eligible candidates for various positions, including admin QM, admin JCO, admin officer, and security officer.

This job opportunity was advertised in the September 9, 2023, edition of the Newspaper.

Interested individuals should submit their applications for these government jobs in the education and related departments at the Army Public School & College APS&C.

How to Apply for Army Public School & College APS&C Job Advertisement:

Vacancies in Army Public School & College APS&C Advertisement September 2023: