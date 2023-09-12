Advertisement
APS Pasban Rawalpindi Hiring Teachers, Non-Teaching Staff
  • Apply now with qualifications ranging from a Master’s degree to Intermediate and Matriculation.
  • The deadline for application is around September 15, 2023.
  • Learn more about the job openings and how to apply on the APS&C website.
The Army Public School & College PASBAN (APS&C) in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, under the Pakistan Army, is seeking applications from eligible candidates for various positions, including admin QM, admin JCO, admin officer, and security officer.

This job opportunity was advertised in the September 9, 2023, edition of the Newspaper.

Candidates with qualifications ranging from a Master’s degree to Intermediate and Matriculation are encouraged to apply.

Interested individuals should submit their applications for these government jobs in the education and related departments at the Army Public School & College APS&C.

The application deadline is expected to be around September 15, 2023, or as specified in the newspaper advertisement.

To learn how to apply for these latest job openings at the Army Public School & College APS&C, please refer to the complete advertisement online.

How to Apply for Army Public School & College APS&C Job Advertisement:

Please be cautious of fraudulent recruitment activities. If an employer requests any payment for any reason, please do not make any payments and report such incidents to them on their official website.

Apply for the job following the instructions and deadlines provided in the official job advertisement. Please note that government jobs may not be applied for online through this platform.

Human typing errors can occur, and we apologize for any unintentional mistakes or omissions.

Vacancies in Army Public School & College APS&C Advertisement September 2023:

Admin Officer
Security Officer
Admin Jco
Admin Qm
