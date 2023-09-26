Assets beyond means case reopened against Ishaq Dar

Assets beyond means case reopened against Ishaq Dar

Articles
Advertisement
Assets beyond means case reopened against Ishaq Dar

Assets beyond means case reopened against Ishaq Dar

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday reopened a case pertaining to assets beyond means against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Bol News reported.

Accountability Court of Islamabad summoned Ishaq Dar on October 10. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued notices to Ishaq Dar.

After the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendment, the proceedings on the case started in the accountability court.

On July 31, the then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had expressed the confidence that economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China will touch new heights in the time to come.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Bank of China, Islamabad Branch, , he had said China has always supported Pakistan at world forums.

Advertisement

He had said China was our time tested friend. He especially thanked China and its financial institutions for extending tremendous financial support to Pakistan during the difficult times.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story