Assets beyond means case reopened against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Tuesday reopened a case pertaining to assets beyond means against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Bol News reported.

Accountability Court of Islamabad summoned Ishaq Dar on October 10. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued notices to Ishaq Dar.

After the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendment, the proceedings on the case started in the accountability court.

After the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendment, the proceedings on the case started in the accountability court.



