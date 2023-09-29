At least 52 killed in Mastung blast targeting Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession 

QUETTA: At least 52 people have been martyred and 45 others injured in a suicide blast near a procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Mastung district of Balochistan.

DSP City Nawaz Ghiskori is amongst those martyred in the incident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. According to police, some injured persons have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.

Police officials said a suicide blast occurred near a Rabiul Awwal procession in Mastung district. District Health Officer (DHO) Abdul Rasheed Shahi confirmed the casualties and the injuries.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) said the explosion took place when people were gathering for an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Munir Ahmed said the attacker detonated himself near the vehicle of the deputy superintendent of police. He added the blast took place near the mosque where people

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar have strongly denounced the explosion in Mastung. In their separate statements, they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of people in the incident.

They also commiserated with the bereaved families and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured. In his remarks, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government is determined to root out terrorism from the country.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the incident. He said all resources will be mobilized in the rescue operation. In a statement, he said terrorists have no religion. He said policy of zero tolerance is being pursued against terrorists.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has strongly condemned the blast in Mastung. He said such cowardly terrorist acts cannot shake the nation’s resolve.

He said the entire Pakistani nation is united against terrorism. He reaffirmed the commitment to root out the menace of terrorism with the cooperation of security forces and the people.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, strongly condemning the blast has announced three days of mourning in the province. He directed the concerned to provide better health facilities to injured people.

The chief minister called for an investigation and directed to submit a report of the incident. He said subversive elements do not deserve any concession. Those who target the peaceful procession will be dealt with an iron hand, he said. “We have to create complete unity in our ranks against terrorism. Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance,” he added.

The chief minister instructed the rescue teams to reach the affected area immediately and directed the health department to ensure the best treatment facilities for injured people. He expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyrs.