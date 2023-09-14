ATC allows PTI’s Yasmin Rashid to undergo cancer tests

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid the permission to undergo cancer related tests at the Services Hospital.

ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan accepted Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s request for treatment, acknowledging the seriousness of her situation.

She had sought permission from the court to undergo cancer tests at Services Hospital through her application.

Recognizing the urgency of her medical needs, the court emphasized that jail authorities should promptly facilitate her transfer to the hospital for the necessary tests.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid is currently in jail in connection with the May 9 arson cases, making her health and access to medical care a matter of concern and priority for the court.

Advertisement

PTI minister Yasmin Rashid was diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing a lengthy treatment.