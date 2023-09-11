ATC approves Ali Wazir’s bail, orders release in fraud case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday approved the bail of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in a fraud case.

The court approved the bail application of Wazir and ordered his release.

The release verdict was delivered by ATC judge Abul Hasanat Zul-Qarnain.

The release was granted against a surety bond worth Rs20,000.

The court of Islamabad had handed over Ali Wazir to the police on one-day physical remand in an alleged fraud case.

Ali Wazir was produced by the police before duty magistrate Shahzad Khan, where investigation officer (IO) Muhammad Ali requested eight days physical remand of PTM leader.

The investigating officer told the court that police wanted to investigate Ali Wazir regarding the money he received and spent to build a property.

The duty magistrate Shahzad Khan said the case against Wazir has a section of Ani Terrorism Act so produce him before the concerned court tomorrow.

Following which the magistrate granted only one-day physical remand of PTM leader Ali Wazir.

A case against Wazir has been registered in the Bhara Kahu police station.