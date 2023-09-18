ATC approves Parvez Elahi’s one-day transit remand

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday approved Parvez Elahi’s one-day transit remand, Bol News reported.

The ATC announced the reserved verdict. Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain granted the transitory remand to the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) president.

The Anti-Corruption Punjab has arrested Parvez Elahi in a new case. He was handed over to the anti-corruption authorities on one-day remand.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Islamabad inspector general, bailable arrest warrants for the chief commissioner and show cause notice to the Islamabad superintendent police in the case pertaining to arrest of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi despite the court’s order for his release, Bol News reported.

The Islamabad IG’s not turning up infuriated the high court as it issued a show cause notice to the SP responsible for bringing the IG to the court. The court directed the SP to arrest the IG and produce him before the court.

The court directed the Islamabad additional IG to implement the order.